Tamil Nadu DOTE Admission 2026: Over 2 lakh register for engineering admissions so far in TN

The rank list will be published on June 26 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

More than two lakh students have registered for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions conducted by the Higher Education Department, DOTE sources said on Thursday.

The online registration, including uploading certificates, commenced on May 3, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said.

“A total of 2,16,824 applications have been received so far,” a senior official from DOTE said.

According to the official, about two lakh engineering seats are available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. “These seats are allocated through an online counselling process conducted under a single-window system by the DOTE,” he added.

Most of the engineering colleges have increased the latest trending courses, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Robotics this year. The number of applications is expected to touch three lakh as the last date of registration is June 2, the DOTE official said.