Tamil Nadu colleges to conduct classes online amid Covid-19 surge

Tamil Nadu government Monday ordered all the educational institutions under the control of the higher education department and deemed universities to conduct online classes from March 23 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

A G.O. issued by chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan said all practical classes and practical examinations for science/ engineering/ polytechnic stream students must be completed before March 31. The decision was taken after the chief secretary chaired a meeting alongside the vice-chancellors of all the universities under the aegis of Higher Education Department, the Director of Technical Education, and Director of Collegiate Education on Monday.

“The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also opined that there are reports emerging of the cluster from colleges/ hostels and considering trends in many states, these clusters have potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community,” the order read.

Last month, the government permitted all the undergraduate and postgraduate classes (including diploma) in all colleges/ universities including arts, science, technical, agriculture, engineering, veterinary colleges following all the SOPs.

Further, it was mentioned that the semester examination will be held online. “The government after careful examination of the situation hereby directs that all the higher educational institutions under the control of higher education department and deemed universities to conduct classes from March 23 onwards with six days working. All practical classes and practical examinations shall be complete before March 31, 2021, especially for the final semester students. The semester examination will be an online examination,” the order added.