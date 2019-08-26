Tamil Nadu CM launches exclusive education TV channel

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched its exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII.

Advertising

An initiative of the School Education Department, “Kalvi Tholaikkatchi” (Education TV) was launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in Chennai.

This was a “first of its kind” initiative in the country, School Education Minister K A Senkottaiyan said.

The content will include shows aimed at school children, besides those on jobs and related issues.

Advertising

Palaniswami said the TV channel will impart knowledge on various subjects like facing competitive exams.

“The (content will include) training for competitive exams, skill development, announcements made by the School Education Department, modern learning and talks by academicians,” Palaniswami said.

Senkottaiyan said the launch of the TV channel in Tamil Nadu was being “done for the first time.”

“Students can now learn from home,” he said at the launch event.