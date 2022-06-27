Tamil Nadu CM launches ‘College Dream’ for Class 12th students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has launched a special programme for class 12 students titled ‘College Dream’. The CM launched the programme on June 26 in Chennai. Interested students can find more information on the official website — naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in.

“As a father and sibling, I started the “College Dream” Higher Education Mentoring Event, an effort to make Tamil Nadu students out of the assembly,” he tweeted. “Our students will excel in higher education as a world-conquering youth force by mastering all the fields of opportunity.”

This programme has been launched under the “I am the first” programme. He made the announcement yesterday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The programme will fall under Naan Mudhalvan initiative of the Tamil Nadu government and will help students decide their fields after completing class 12.

“As you know, choosing a course to pursue after 12th standard is a crucial decision for the students and career guidance is vital at this stage. The Government is committed to offer guidance to the students on the different options available, Colleges to choose from, Courses to pursue, entrance exams, Bank Education Loans and Scholarships,” an official letter from Chief Secretary read.

A day long event was organised in all districts in which 45-minutes sessions were organised for Motivation, Engineering, Medicine, Allied Sciences and Life sciences, Arts and Science, Commerce and Accountancy, Law, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Government jobs, and Bank loans, Assistance and scholarships.