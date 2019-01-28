Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC datesheet 2019 released, check here

Tamil Nadu class 12, SSLC datesheet 2019: The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the datesheet for the class 12 examination on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. The exams will begin on March 1, 2019. Both new and old pattern exams will be conducted on the same dates.

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exams will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern, it will end at 1:15 pm.

Tamil Nadu HSC class 12 datesheet

March 1- Language

March 5 – English

March 7 – Mathematics/ Zoology/Commerce/ Micro-biology/ nutrition and dietics/textile and design/nursing (general and vocational)/ agricultural practices /food management and child care

March 11 – Physics/Economics/general machinist/ electronic equipment/ draughtsman civil/ auto mechanic / textile technology/ electrical machine and appliances

March 13 – Chemistry / accountancy / geography

March 15 – Communicative English/ Indian culture / computer science. Advance language (Tamil) / Political science / statistics / home science/ bio-chemistry

March 19 – Biology / Botany / History / Business math/ office management / accountancy and auditing

Meanwhile, the directorate of education has also released the SSLC exams beginning from March 14, 2019.

Tamil Nadu SSLC datesheet

Candidates can check their datesheets on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in as well.