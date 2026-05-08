tnresults.nic.in, TN 12th Result 2026: How to check TN HSE +2 marks memo?

TNDGE TN Board 12th HSE (+2) Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the Class 12 board exam results on May 8, 2026. Students will be able to access their TNDGE Plus Two results 2026 from the official board websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in once they are declared. Scorecards will also be made available on DigiLocker by the Tamil Nadu Board. For more on TN +2 results 2026, toppers and supplementary exams, check IE Education portal.

TN Plus Two Results LIVE Updates

The Plus Two exams this year were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026 in around 3412 centres across the state. The exams had started with the language papers, including Tamil. Around 8,27,475 students, consisting of 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates, appeared for the Higher Secondary exams.