tnresults.nic.in, TN 12th Result 2026: How to check TN HSE +2 marks memo?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
TNDGE TN Board 12th HSE (+2) Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the Class 12 board exam results on May 8, 2026. Students will be able to access their TNDGE Plus Two results 2026 from the official board websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in once they are declared. Scorecards will also be made available on DigiLocker by the Tamil Nadu Board. For more on TN +2 results 2026, toppers and supplementary exams, check IE Education portal.
TN Plus Two Results LIVE Updates
The Plus Two exams this year were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026 in around 3412 centres across the state. The exams had started with the language papers, including Tamil. Around 8,27,475 students, consisting of 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates, appeared for the Higher Secondary exams.
Step 1: Go to any of the TN result websites – tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the result link
Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials
Step 4: Submit and download the TN Plus 2 result marks memo
The results will be accessible on the official board websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Students can visit the mentioned websites and find the tab that reads ‘Plus Two results 2026’ to download their results. They will be required to enter the login credentials after which the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students can then save the result for future references.
This year the state had employed as many as 44,624 invigilators and 4,540 chief superintendents for the Class 12 board exams in order to ensure smooth functioning. Scribes were also made available to those students who were in need. A total of 7,465 scribes were assigned to students of Class 12.
In 2025, TNDGE had announced the Class 12 results on May 8. The exam were organised from March 2 to March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded ar 95.03 per cent. Out for the total 7,92,494 students who had appeared for the Plus Two examinations, 7,53,142 candidates had successfully qualified the examinations.
Along with the results the board will also announce recounting, rechecking details (if any), district-wise results, dates for supplementary exams, etc. Students are advised to only consult the official TNDGE website at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in to stay updated with the latest news.