Tamil Nadu TN 12th HSE +2 Result 2026 (OUT): 95.20% students pass

Students can now access the TNDGE Class 12 results 2026 from the official board websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. (Representative Image/AI)

TNDGE TN Board 12th Result 2026 Released: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the Class 12 board exam results today, on May 8, 2026. Students can now access the TNDGE Class 12 results 2026 from the official board websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year, 95.20% students have passed their +2 exams with girls scoring 97% and boys getting 93.19%.

TN Board 12th (+2) HSE Result 2026, Tnresults.nic.in LIVE Updates

To check their results students will need to visit either of the two official websites at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Find the tab that reads ‘Plus Two results 2026’ and enter the required login credentials. Once you submit, the result will be displayed on your screen. Students can then save the result for future references.