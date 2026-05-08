Tamil Nadu TN 12th HSE +2 Result 2026 (OUT): 95.20% students pass

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TNDGE TN Board 12th Result 2026 Released: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the Class 12 board exam results today, on May 8, 2026. Students can now access the TNDGE Class 12 results 2026 from the official board websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year, 95.20% students have passed their +2 exams with girls scoring 97% and boys getting 93.19%.
TN Board 12th (+2) HSE Result 2026, Tnresults.nic.in LIVE Updates
To check their results students will need to visit either of the two official websites at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Find the tab that reads ‘Plus Two results 2026’ and enter the required login credentials. Once you submit, the result will be displayed on your screen. Students can then save the result for future references.
Also read | TNDGE TN HSE 12th (Plus Two) Result 2026, Dge.tn.gov.in [Link]: Where to check TN HSE results online?
The Class 12 supplementary exams will be necessary for those who fail their exams. The exam’s specifics will be announced shortly. The TNDGE Class 12 supplementary exams took place from June 25 to July 2 last year. The result for the same was declared on July 25, 2025.
The state government had deployed thousands of officials at numerous locations to ensure seamless operations during the exam. For the Class 12 board exams, there were 4,540 chief superintendents and 44,624 invigilators. Special accommodations were made for students who required scribes. A total of 7,465 scribes were assigned to Plus Two applicants.
Last year, overall, 95.03 percent of students passed the Plus Two exams. The results were released by TNDGE on May 8, 2025. Exams took place between March 2 and March 25. Up to 7,92,494 pupils took the Plus Two exams, and 7,53,142 of them passed.
In 2024, the pass percentage was recorded at 94.56 per cent. The result was declared on May 6, 2024. A total of 7,60,606 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Board exams and 7,19,196 of them had successfully cleared the examination.