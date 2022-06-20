TN Board +2 12th board exam result 2022: When and where to check score

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022, TN Class 12th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the class 12 board examination results today. All the students who appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu board exams were conducted between May 5 to 28, 2022. The examination began from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Students can check their TN board exam results at the official website. To check scores, the students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘TN board Class 12 result 2022’ link available on the homage. Enter the exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and the given image text number (captcha). After this, the board exam result will appear on the screen. Students are requested to download it and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates should note that they need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject individually as well as overall, out of 100 to clear the board examination. For subjects with 70 marks, in theory, they need to score 15 in theory and total marks need to be 35. There is no minimum mark requirement in the practical or internal section.

If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. In 2021, around 9 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examination. A total number of 39,679 students managed to get a score between (551-600) and 1,67,133 students achieved a score of (501-550). As many as 2,22,522 students scored between (451-500) marks. No student has secured full marks (600/600) last year.