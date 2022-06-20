scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

TN Board +2 12th board exam result 2022: How to check scorecard

TN +2 12th Result 2022, Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th Result 2022: The result can be checked at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in at 10 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 20, 2022 9:53:06 am
Board exams 2022, Board results, Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022, Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2022Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022, Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2022: The students can check the results through the websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.gov.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 12th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will soon release the class 12 board examination results 2022. All the students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The class 12 board examinations were held from May 5 to 28, 2022. The exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from 10 am to 10 1:15 pm.

Read |liveTN Board +2 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

TN board Class 12 result 2022: How to through website 

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in.   

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Class 12th SSLC result 2022’ available on the homepage.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3:  On the login window, enter the exam roll number, date of birth (DOB), and enter the given captcha.

Step 4: Check the details and click on submit 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference. 

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 92.34 percent out of which the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 93.64 per cent, commerce at 92.96 per cent, and arts at 84.65 per cent. Overall, 39,679 students managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks bracket. No student has secured full marks (600/600) last year

In 2020, almost 7.99 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu plus two higher secondary exams. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 per cent. It was the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement