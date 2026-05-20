TN SSLC 10th Result 2026: When and where to check marks memo?

TNDGE TN Board SSLC 10th Class 2026 Direct Link: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the Class 10 board exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am. Students will be able to check the TNDGE Class 10 results 2026 from their official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC 2026 marks memo will also be made accessible on DigiLocker by the Tamil Nadu Board. For more information on pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation, students can visit IE Education Portal.

TN SSLC Results Live Updates

This year the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026. To ensure that the board exams are conducted smoothly, authorities had made various arrangements across all centres. To keep an eye on the examination procedure and stop unfair practices, teachers, invigilators, and special flying squads had been sent in.