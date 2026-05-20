TN SSLC 10th Result 2026: When and where to check marks memo?

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TNDGE TN Board SSLC 10th Class 2026 Direct Link: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing the Class 10 board exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am. Students will be able to check the TNDGE Class 10 results 2026 from their official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC 2026 marks memo will also be made accessible on DigiLocker by the Tamil Nadu Board. For more information on pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation, students can visit IE Education Portal.
This year the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026. To ensure that the board exams are conducted smoothly, authorities had made various arrangements across all centres. To keep an eye on the examination procedure and stop unfair practices, teachers, invigilators, and special flying squads had been sent in.
The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be announcing the Class 10 board exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am on the official websites. Once declared, the SSLC results will be available on the official board websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can visit either of the above websites and find the tab that reads ‘SSLC results 2026’ to download their results.
They will be required to enter their login credentials like roll number, after which the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students can then save the result for future purposes. The DigiLocker portal will also be making the Class 10 SSLC results available.
Last year, the Class 10 TNDGE results were declared on May 16, 2025. The exams were conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025. The overall pass rate was recorded at 93.80 per cent. Among different school categories, private schools recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.99 per cent. Government-aided schools registered a pass percentage of 93.63 per cent, while government schools recorded 91.26 per cent.