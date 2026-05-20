Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: TN SSLC result at 9.30 am today

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be announcing the Class 10 board exam results on May 20 at 9.30 am. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams this year will be able to check the results at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The DigiLocker portal will also be hosting the Class 10 SSLC TN 2026 results. For more information on pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

TN SSLC Results Live Updates

This year, the TN SSLC Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026. Over nine lakh students took the exams this year.

TN SSLC Results 2026: How to check results on Digilocker?

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The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations has shown fluctuations over the past few years. Last year, the state recorded a pass percentage of 93.80 per cent, higher than 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.07 per cent. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu had recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2021 and 2020, when examinations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and alternative assessment methods were adopted.

Live Updates May 20, 2026 06:24 AM IST Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Class 10th results today Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be declared today at 9: 30 am