Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020 on August 10

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020: The Tamil Nadu board will declare the SSLC or class 10 results on August 10. This year’s result is unique as it is being announced without holding all the exams. Students can check their results at the education board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 9:30 am.

The exams which were scheduled to be held from March 27 till April 13 were finally cancelled due to the pandemic. The state then decided to promote all students. The assessment will be made based on year-long performance. Around 9.7 lakh candidates will get their results on Monday and hence heavy load can be expected on the website. Thus, candidates can fill in the form below to be notified as and when the result will be announced

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams. This year, of the 100 marks, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government rule.

The state had recorded a passing percentage of 95.2 in the previous year. Other boards which have promoted students based on internal assessment have seen a rise in pass percentage and similar is expected for the TN Board result. The exam status, however, will be known on Monday or August 10.

