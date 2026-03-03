Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams: Hall tickets issued at dge.tnschools.gov.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released admit cards for the 2026 Class 10 board examinations, with more than 9 lakh students scheduled to sit the tests beginning March 11. Hall tickets are available for download at dge.tnschools.gov.in/hallticket, accessible to school heads using an application number and date of birth. The examinations will run from March 11 to April 6, with results expected to be declared tentatively on May 20.
Students must collect their individual admit cards directly from their respective schools — the document is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. A total of 9.09 lakh students are registered for this year’s Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, comprising 8.82 lakh regular candidates and 26,196 private students.
Step 1: School heads can access admit cards by visiting dge.tn.gov.in, selecting the “Hall Ticket” option on the homepage.
Step 2: Click the TN SSLC March Hall Ticket 2026 link.
Step 3: After entering the required login credentials, the admit card can be downloaded and printed for distribution to students.
Step 4: Authorities have reminded students to verify all details on the admit card upon receipt and to carry it without fail on each day of the examination.
On the other hand, over 17.61 lakh students are appearing for the Tamil Nadu board examinations in the March–April 2026 cycle, from March 2, 2026, according to the data released by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu.
The Class 12 (Plus Two) public examinations are beginning today, March 2. On the first day, students are appearing for language papers, including Tamil, at centres across the state. A total of 8,27,475 students — 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates — are appearing for the Higher Secondary examinations at 3,412 centres
The exams will be held till March 26 and the results are expected to be announced on May 8. State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected an examination centre in T-Nagar. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “This is the time to reap the fruits of your hard work. Face the exam without any tension, with confidence, and succeed.” In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on Monday, the former Chief Minister said, “Wish you all, nothing but success.”