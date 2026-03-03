Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams: Hall tickets issued at dge.tnschools.gov.in

Students must collect their individual admit cards directly from their respective schools — the document is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan/ Representative Image)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released admit cards for the 2026 Class 10 board examinations, with more than 9 lakh students scheduled to sit the tests beginning March 11. Hall tickets are available for download at dge.tnschools.gov.in/hallticket, accessible to school heads using an application number and date of birth. The examinations will run from March 11 to April 6, with results expected to be declared tentatively on May 20.

Students must collect their individual admit cards directly from their respective schools — the document is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. A total of 9.09 lakh students are registered for this year’s Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, comprising 8.82 lakh regular candidates and 26,196 private students.