Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2026 unlikely on May 8, here’s what we know

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will not release the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (TN HSE) plus 2 result on May 8. The +2 results were earlier scheduled to be announced on May 8. However, officials from the Directorate of Government Examinations said the results are currently being processed, and a revised date for the announcement will be notified later. To know more about the TNDGE class 12 results, which include the passing marks, topper’s name, and more, students can go through the website of the IE Education.

According to sources, a decision is likely to be taken only after the formation of the new government.