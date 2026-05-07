Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2026 unlikely on May 8, here’s what we know

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The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will not release the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (TN HSE) plus 2 result on May 8. The +2 results were earlier scheduled to be announced on May 8. However, officials from the Directorate of Government Examinations said the results are currently being processed, and a revised date for the announcement will be notified later. To know more about the TNDGE class 12 results, which include the passing marks, topper’s name, and more, students can go through the website of the IE Education.
According to sources, a decision is likely to be taken only after the formation of the new government.
A key development is expected on May 8, when the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is set to decide whether to extend support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Following the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 117. The VCK, traditionally aligned with the DMK, is now seen as a crucial ally in shaping the state’s next political course. Officials say a clearer picture of the TN HSE +2 result date and time is likely to emerge only after those discussions.
Students can check the TNDGE HSE 2026 results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in, once the results are published. The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exam was held between March 2 and March 26, 2026.
The exam took place in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm on a daily basis. The duration of each paper was three hours. An extra fifteen minutes were given at the start of the examination, so that students could read the questions provided.
Last year, TNDGE declared its class 12 results on May 8. Last year, the exam took place from March 2 to March 25. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 95.03 per cent respectively. A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the examination. Out of the students who appeared for the examination, 7,53,142 candidates have successfully cleared the examination.
In 2024, the results were published on May 6; the overall pass percentage for the year was 94.56 per cent. A total of 7,60,606 students took the Tamil Nadu Board Exam in 2024. Out of those students, 7,19,196 students had successfully cleared the examination. In 2023 and 2022, the results of class 12 were published on May 8, 2023, and June 21, 2022, respectively. Students are advised to get the updates regarding results from official websites.