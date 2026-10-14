Tamil Nadu Board Time Table 2027: SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exam dates out

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the examination schedule for Classes 10, 11 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic year. The Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for Class 10 will begin on March 17 and continue till April 12, 2027.
The schedule also includes Class 11 arrear examinations, which will be conducted from March 5 to April 1, 2027. Practical examinations for Class 12 students are scheduled from February 8 to 18, while Class 10 practicals will be held from February 19 to 26.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam Schedule 2027
|Class / Category
|Practical examination dates
|Public examination dates
|Tentative result date
|Class 12 (HSE Second Year)
|February 8–18, 2027
|March 3–29, 2027
|May 7, 2027
|Class 11 (HSE First Year — arrear candidates only)
|Not specified
|March 5–April 1, 2027
|May 7, 2027
|Class 10 (SSLC)
|February 19–26, 2027
|March 17–April 12, 2027
|May 20, 2027
Detailed subject-wise timetable awaited
The schedule provides the overall examination dates, but the detailed subject-wise timetable, including individual paper dates and examination timings, is awaited. Students should check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, at dge.tn.gov.in for the detailed timetable and further announcements.
The result dates mentioned in the schedule are tentative. Class 12 and Class 11 arrear results are expected on May 7, 2027, while Class 10 SSLC results are tentatively scheduled for May 20, 2027. These dates may change, and students should follow official notifications for updates.
Students are advised to keep track of announcements from the state board and confirm the subject-wise dates and timings once the detailed timetable is released.