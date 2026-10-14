Tamil Nadu Board Time Table 2027: SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exam dates out

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the examination schedule for Classes 10, 11 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic year. The Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for Class 10 will begin on March 17 and continue till April 12, 2027.

The schedule also includes Class 11 arrear examinations, which will be conducted from March 5 to April 1, 2027. Practical examinations for Class 12 students are scheduled from February 8 to 18, while Class 10 practicals will be held from February 19 to 26.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Schedule 2027

Class / Category Practical examination dates Public examination dates Tentative result date Class 12 (HSE Second Year) February 8–18, 2027 March 3–29, 2027 May 7, 2027 Class 11 (HSE First Year — arrear candidates only) Not specified March 5–April 1, 2027 May 7, 2027 Class 10 (SSLC) February 19–26, 2027 March 17–April 12, 2027 May 20, 2027

Detailed subject-wise timetable awaited

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The schedule provides the overall examination dates, but the detailed subject-wise timetable, including individual paper dates and examination timings, is awaited. Students should check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, at dge.tn.gov.in for the detailed timetable and further announcements.