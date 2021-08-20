Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Date and time announced

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 date and time: The Tamil Nadu board will declare the class 10 results or SSLC results on August 23. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the results on its official websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Once the results are officially declared, students can visit the websites to download their subject-wise scores. The result time will be updated on this page soon.

To pass the class 10 or SSLC exams, students need to secure at least 35 marks in all six subjects. To ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff from Covid-19 and to prevent the virus from spreading, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled class 10 or TN SSLC offline exams for over 9 lakh registered students. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in early May.

The state government decided to cancel all the examinations and promote all the students based on their internal assessment marks. Even in 2020, SSLC exams were cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 fear, and all students were promoted to class 11 based on a special scheme devised by the board.

The Tamil Nadu board had earlier declared the HSC or class 12 results As many as 8,16,473 out of 8,18,129 registered students were declared pass in TN +2 result 2021. No student scored 600/600. The Tamil Nadu board exams for class 12 were also cancelled this year in order to follow the health protocols pertaining to Covid-19.