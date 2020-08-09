TN Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2020: When and where to check

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu State Board will declare the result of class 10 or SSLC result on Monday, August 10. According to the board, the result will be announced at 9:30 am. Of total 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams can check their result at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

The SSLC exam which was scheduled to be held in March was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and was later cancelled following the Madras High Court order. Later, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the candidates appearing for the Class 10 exam will be promoted.

As per the release issued by the government, candidates can check their results by registering their date of the birth, roll number. If they have any grievances over their marks, they can submit the required form at dge.tn.gov.in through their school headmaster between August 17 and 25. The students can receive the temporary provisional mark sheets as well in the same period.

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2020: When and where to check

The students can check the result through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the result will be available at the private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

Students can also register with indianexpress.com in order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below. Once done, the registered candidate would receive their results or any updates related to it on their mobile phone and email.

For the assessment of class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. Now, the state would promote all the class 11 students and their marks will be calculated based on the internal assessment. The marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

Last year, as many as 95.2 per cent students passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam. The passing percentage of girls was recorded at 97 per cent, four percent high as compared to the boys. Among the districts, Sivagangai was the best performing district with pass percentage of 98.5 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd