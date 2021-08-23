Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check scores at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 today. Registered students who want to check their subject-wise scores can visit the official website- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number

Step 4: Mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download their results and later get a printout for future reference. Like several state governments, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier cancelled the SSLC board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Around 9 lakh SSLC students will be receiving their results today.

Class 12 or HSC result 2021 were also announced earlier by the Tamil Nadu board in which a total of 8,16,473 students were declared pass with the help of a special evaluation scheme devised by the TNDGE.