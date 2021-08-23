scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check scores at tnresults.nic.in

TN Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: Once the result links are active at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, students can check their scores with their registration number or roll number.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 23, 2021 10:59:19 am
Registered students who want to check their subject-wise scores can visit the official website- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 today. Registered students who want to check their subject-wise scores can visit the official website- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Read |liveTN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be announced today at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result link
Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number
Step 4: Mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Read |TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2021: When and where to check

Students are advised to download their results and later get a printout for future reference. Like several state governments, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier cancelled the SSLC board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Around 9 lakh SSLC students will be receiving their results today.

Class 12 or HSC result 2021 were also announced earlier by the Tamil Nadu board in which a total of 8,16,473 students were declared pass with the help of a special evaluation scheme devised by the TNDGE.

