Tamil Nadu TNDGE SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check scores at tnresults.nic.in

Updated: August 23, 2021 10:59:19 am
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 today. Registered students who want to check their subject-wise scores can visit the official website- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result link
Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number
Step 4: Mark sheet will appear on the screen.
Students are advised to download their results and later get a printout for future reference. Like several state governments, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier cancelled the SSLC board exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Around 9 lakh SSLC students will be receiving their results today.
Class 12 or HSC result 2021 were also announced earlier by the Tamil Nadu board in which a total of 8,16,473 students were declared pass with the help of a special evaluation scheme devised by the TNDGE.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-