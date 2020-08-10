Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2020: Around 9.7 lakh students will get their result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2020: Around 9.7 lakh students will get their result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will release the result for the SSLC, class 10 exam on Monday, August 10. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the exam were promoted to next grade, as the class 10 exam was cancelled following the Madras High Court order.

The result will be available at the websites– dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students can check the result from 9:30 am.

For the assessment of class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. Now, the state would promote all the class 11 students and their marks will be calculated based on the internal assessment. The marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters.

As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can also register with indianexpress.com to get their result. Once done, the registered candidate would receive their results or any updates related to it on their mobile phone and email.

The students having any grievances over their marks, can submit the required form at dge.tn.gov.in between August 17 and 25. The temporary provisional mark sheets can also be accessed from the website.

Last year, as many as 95.2 per cent students passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam. The passing percentage of girls was recorded at 97 per cent, four percent high as compared to the boys. Among the districts, Sivagangai was the best performing district with pass percentage of 98.5 per cent.

