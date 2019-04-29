Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th result 2019 declared, Tiruppur district tops with 98.53%

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Directorate of government examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination under the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) on April 29 (Monday), 2019. A total of 9.76 lakh students appeared for the examination of which, girls have scored 97 pass per cent while boys are at 93.3 per cent.

The overall pass percentage is 95.2 per cent. Among districts, Tiruppur is at 98.53 per cent followed by Ramnathapuram at 98.48 per cent and Namakal at 98.45 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu Board has from last year discontinued releasing the toppers’ names. The result is available at the official website — http://www.tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.gov.in and http://www.dge.tn.nic.in

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

The TN Board SSLC exams were conducted from March 19 to March 24. The Tamil Nadu board will also send the result as an SMS alert to the respective mobile number register against students in the schools. The students will be able to download their provisional mark sheets between May 2 and 6.

All those students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation from May 2 to 4, 2019. The application fee for re-totalling for language papers including English is Rs 305 while for other papers it is Rs 205.