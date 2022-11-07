Tamil Nadu board exams 2023: Class 10, +1 and +2 datesheet announced

TN board exams 2023: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today released the exam schedule for class 10, plus one and plus two board exams 2023. The exams will be conducted in March and April. Candidates can check datesheet at the official website – dge.tn.gov.in

As per the schedule, the class 10 exams will be held from April 6 to 20.. Meanwhile, class 11 exams will be conducted from March 14 to April 5 while class 12 exams will be held from March 13 to April 3.

The exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper and 5 minutes will be reserved to verify the particulars of the students..

In 2021, in the class 12 result 93.76 per cent of students declared passed the exam and in class 10, a total of 90.07 per cent students passed.