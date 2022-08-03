Tamil Nadu Arts, Science colleges rank list today; counselling from August 5

The rank list will be published on the individual websites of the colleges. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), Tamil Nadu on Tuesday directed all Arts and Science colleges in the state to release the rank list on August 3 and conduct the first counselling on August 5. The rank list will be published on the individual websites of the colleges.

This year, around 4.07 lakh students have registered for admission to Arts and Science colleges in the state. Of these, 2,98,056 students have disposed the application fee and are eligible for participating in the admission process. The DCE also asked the colleges to encourage students to pursue computer literacy programmes, soft skill training and other add-on courses provided in the colleges.

It further urged all colleges to follow the reservation criteria in admissions diligently. Colleges have to inform the DGE once the results are published.

“Candidates should be informed through email and mobile number about their ranks immediately. Colleges should also conduct the first phase of counselling on August 5,” the order reads.