Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2019 date and time

Tamil Nadu HSC results 2019: The Tamil Nadu board will declare the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations on April 19. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

To pass the exams, the students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the plus two examination this year that was conducted on March 1, 2019.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Higher Secondary examination was 91.1 per cent with 87.7 per cent boys and 94.1 per cent girls have passed. A total of 6754 schools scored 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent.

Tamil Nadu +2 results 2019: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The result will be declared on April 19 after 1 pm.

A total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in 2018. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent.

From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.