Tamil Nadu +2 HSE Class 12th result 2020: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu +2 HSE 12th result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) boards in the first week of July, School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottaiyan had informed earlier. While the official dates of the result are yet to be delayed the websites are displaying ‘results soon’. This has given a rise to the speculation that the result will be declared by July 7.

Going by past year trends, the result for the Tamil Nadu Board exam HSE is declared early morning. Last year, the result was declared around 9:30 am. Those awaiting the result – more than 8 lakh of the students, their parents, educators, and other stakeholders – can keep checking the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

They can also get an alert from indianexpress.com about the official announcement once the result is out.

To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 70 out of 200 marks. In theory, one needs to get a minimum of 40 marks out of 150, and for practical 30 out of 50 marks is needed, as per rules. In TN HSC result 2019, the pass percentage of at 91.3 per cent. In 2018, as many as 91.1 per cent of students who appeared for the TN HSE passed it while in 2017, the pass percentage was 94.4 per cent.

Last year, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the TN HSE or Tamil Nadu 12th board exams, a similar number is expected this year too. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has cancelled Class 10 exams that were postponed due to the lockdown and promoted all the 9.7 lakh students based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.

