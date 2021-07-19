Tamil Nadu 12th Plus Two Result 2021 declared: 100% pass, over 30k science students score 551-600 marks

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 12th Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today declared the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE). Students can check their subject-wise score on these websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

A total of 8,16,473 students had registered for the Plus Two examination of which 4,35,973 are girls and 3,80,500 are boys. They all are declared pass. A total of 1,656 students who didn’t attend the classes were considered as candidates who have not taken exams this year. Overall, 39,679 students have managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks bracket. As many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks.

Tamil Nadu school education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi said that no one has scored 600/600. “Exams will soon be conducted for students who wish to improve their scores and also for other private candidates, the dates will be announced depending on the Covid-19 situation,” the minister said.

In the science stream, around 30,600 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. Prior to Covid, around 1857 scored in that range. The case is similar for Arts and Commerce stream. In the commerce stream, around 8909 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. The usual number of such students used to be around 4430. As many as 35 Arts students have scored between 551 and 600 marks this year, whereas only 5 students could get such a score in normal circumstances.

The committee decided on an alternative marking scheme for this year in which a 50 per cent weightage was given to class 10 board examination result (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage was accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent was given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

TN +2 Board exam 2021 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log in to the website

Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number

Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen.

The Tamil Nadu board exams for class 12 were cancelled this year in order to follow the health protocols pertaining to Covid-19. A committee was set up to decide on an evaluation pattern, the government said.

Physical exams for students who feel they have scored less marks through the evaluation criteria or are unsatisfied with the marking scheme will be conducted by TNDGE. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final. The timetable for the same will be announced soon after the declaration of results.

All students need to score 35 marks in each subject to pass. For subjects with 70 marks, in theory, need to have 15 in theory and total marks need to be 35. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

In 2020, almost all of the over 7.99 lakh students who had appeared Tamil Nadu Plus Two Higher Secondary exams had cleared it. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 per cent. This was the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years.