Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: How to check HSE marks memo online

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) today declared the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 or HSE exam results today. The result is available at these websites — http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in.dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The students can go to the official websites from where they can download and get a printout of their scorecard.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier cancelled the board examinations for class 12 this year due to Covid-19. To reach an evaluation decision, a committee was set up. The results have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme in which different amounts of weightage has been given to class 10 board results, class 11 exams and class 12 practicals and internal assessment score.

TN +2 Board exam 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the website

Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number

Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

A 50 percentage weightage has been given to class 10 board exams (average of 3 subjects with highest marks, 20 per cent (written in each subject) to class 11 result, and 30 percentage importance has been given to practical marks and internal assessments.

TNDGE will conduct physical exams for those students who feel they have scored less marks through the evaluation criteria or are unsatisfied with the marking scheme. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final. The time table for the same will be announced soon after the declaration of results.