Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: When and where to check

TN HSE +1 result 2019: The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. The other two results of the state – SSLC and Plus Two were announced at the same time.

TN +1 HSE Plus One result 2019: Know how to check result (Representational Image)

TN +1 HSE Plus One result 2019: After releasing the plus two and SSLC examination results, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the plus one result on May 8. The exam was held between February 13 and 22. Over 9 lakh students registered for the examination. The class 11 result was released on May 29 last year. Like all state and center boards, the result of TN plus one result has been preponed.

Out of a total 8,63,668 candidates who registered for their plus one exam, 8,47,648 were from the regular schools. A total of 7,73,844 students have passed while as many as 36,380 students scored more than 500. Erode had recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.28 per cent

The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. The other two results of the state – SSLC and Plus Two were announced at the same time. The plus one result will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE +1 result 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSE +1 result’
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

