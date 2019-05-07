Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019 to release tomorrow, check time here

Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: After releasing the plus two and SSLC examination results, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the plus one result on May 8. The exam was held between February 13 and 22. Over 9 lakh students registered for the examination. The class 11 result was released on May 29 last year. Like all state and center boards, the result of TN plus one result has been preponed.

Tamil Nadu 11th plus one result 2019 date and time

The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. The other two results of the state – SSLC and Plus Two were announced at the same time. The plus one result will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE +1 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSE +1 result’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu government made class 11 (Plus One) board examination compulsory for students. Last year, 94.6 per cent girls cleared the +1 exam, while only 87.4 per cent boys cracked. The results were announced at 9 am. A total of 2,054 recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. Nearly 8.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. While 4.29 per cent of the students had scored above 500 marks out of 600, 29.25 per cent of the students had secured between 201 to 300 marks.

The result of SSLC and plus two are already released by the state government.