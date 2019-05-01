Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: After releasing the plus two and SSLC examination results, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the plus one result on May 8.

Tamil Nadu 11th plus one result 2019 date and time

The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. The other two results of the state – SSLC and Plus Two were announced at the same time.

Last year, the result was released on May 30 and the girls scored 94.6 per cent in Tamil Nadu HSC +1 examination while the boys were at 87.4 per cent.

TN HSE +1 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSE +2 result’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Out of a total 8,63,668 candidates who registered for their plus one exam, 8,47,648 were from the regular schools. A total of 7,73,844 students have passed while as many as 36,380 students scored more than 500. Erode had recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.28 per cent.

The result of plus two examination was released last month. With a rise in 0.2 per cent from last year, the pass percentage reached 91.3 per cent. Girls, once again, outperformed boys with 93.64 per cent girls passing the exam against 88.57 per cent boys.