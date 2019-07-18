Tamil Nadu +1 supplementary results 2019 declared, how to check via websites

Tamil Nadu +1 compartmental result 2019: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the results for the +1 compartmental examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website dge.tn.nic.in.

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams.

All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. In case students are unable to view their marks on these websites, they can view at examresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu +1 compartmental exam result declared: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘view result’

Step 5: Result sheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the board declared the results of SSLC 10th and +2 compartmental examinations.

A total of 91.3 per cent students passed in the +2 annual examinations, the result of which was declared in April. The girls have outshone boys again scoring 93.64 per cent while boys are at 88.57 per cent. Among districts, Thirupur is at 95.37 per cent, Erode at 95.23 per cent and Perambalur is at 95.15 per cent.