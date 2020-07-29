Tamil Nadu +1 result 2020 date and time updates

Tamil Nadu +1 11th result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file Tamil Nadu +1 11th result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Tamil Nadu +1 11th result 2020: After releasing the plus two result, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the result of plus one examination on Friday, July 31. State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan tweeted that the examination results will be released on July 31 at 9:30 am for students who have written Class 11 and those candidates who re-appeared for Class 12.

The results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied, the minister tweeted.

Around 9 lakh students registered to appear for the plus one exams this year which was held in March, however, due to lockdown, papers of a few subjects were left. Though the government cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage of the plus one exam touched 95 per cent. In the plus 2 result released, a total of 92.3 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The girls have scored 5.39 per cent more than their male counterparts. A total of 94.8 per cent girls passed the exam, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 89.41 per cent.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

