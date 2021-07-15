Cryptocurrency, Oracle Developer: Here are the top 10 trending skills in India: Report

Goods and Services tax and Oracle Developer are among the top 10 trending skills announced by Udemy.

Udemy, a global online teaching and learning platform, has compiled a list of top 10 trending skills for the month of June 2021 in its Workplace Learning Trends Report. The global service provider has millions of learners in India and has prepared this list based on what thousands of working professionals across the world are learning.

Here are the top 10 trending skills in India for June 2021:

1. Tally.ERP- This skill has seen a 431% increase in the course consumption

2. Goods and Services Tax- 406%

3. Oracle Developer- 244%

4. Next.js- 221%

5. Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA)- 209%

6. Cryptocurrency- 205%

7. Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)- 183%

8. Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect- 149%

9. Object Detection- 141%

10. WebdriverIO- 135%

Talking about the monthly report, Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, said, “As skills become the new currency for the workforce, it is now more important than ever to understand growing skills trends to stay competitive. These monthly reports aim to provide insights to organizations, helping them upskill their employees for attaining business goals in the long-term.”

The Workplace Learning Trends report, which is shared by Udemy every month, also highlights top surging skills and courses industry-wise. In the Financial Services space, Robotic Process Automation recorded a 135 percent course consumption increase while in Retail, there was a 90 percent consumption increase in the Interpersonal Feedback course. In Professional Services, Microsoft Power Platform saw a 241 percent course increase.

Also Read | All new courses to be offered by IIMs from academic year 2021-22

Coaching, Sales Management and Talent Management, Slack Communication and Personal Networking are among the top 10 surging soft skills