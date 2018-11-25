Tallentex 2019: Allen Career Institute declares results, check at tallentex.com

Tallentex 2019: The results of Talent Encouragement Exam (Tallentex) has been released by Allen Career Institute (Kota) at tallentex.com. The successful students get cash prizes, scholarships and mentoring from the Allen faculty.

The exam is held for students of classes 5 to 11. For Mumbai region, the examination was conducted on September 9, S. Chandrasekhar, HG Khorana, Bhabha zones- October 21, Ramanuzan zones- October 28, 2018. Every year, Allen coaching institute conducts the exam for aspirants seeking admissions into JEE, NEET and career foundation batches.

The exam includes questions from NCERT syllabus of the previous class and current class in subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. IQ section does not have any syllabus. It comprises of questions on logical & mental ability. In the Tallentex 2019 exam, 80 objective type questions of multiple choice were asked.

Tallentex 2019 results: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – tallentex.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Tallentex 2019 results flashing towards the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the form number, student name and the code shown in the box

Step 5: Click on log in Step 6: Your result will be displayed.