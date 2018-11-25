Tallentex 2018 results declared by Allen Career Institute at tallentex.com

Tallentex 2018 results: The results of Talent Encouragement Exam (Tallentex) has been released by Allen Career Institute (Kota) at tallentex.com. The entrance test was held on October 15, 2017. Every year, Allen coaching institute conducts the exam for aspirants seeking admissions into JEE, NEET and career foundation batches.

Advertising

The successful students get cash prizes, scholarships and mentoring from the Allen faculty. The exam is held for students of classes 5 to 11. For Mumbai region only, the written test of Tallentex 2018 was held on September 10, 2017. The registration process had begun in August.

READ | Tallentex 2019: Allen Career Institute declares results, check at tallentex.com

The exam includes questions from NCERT syllabus of the previous class and current class in subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. IQ section does not have any syllabus. It comprises of questions on logical & mental ability. In the Tallentex 2018 exam, 80 objective type questions of multiple choice were asked.

Tallentex 2018 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – tallentex.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Tallentex 2018 results flashing towards the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the form number, student name and the code shown in the box

Step 5: Click on log in

Step 6: Your result will be displayed