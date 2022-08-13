School textbooks to include stories of brave Indian soldiers, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The valour of Indian soldiers will be highlighted in the country’s school curriculum to instill among students a “sense of responsibility” towards the nation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Pradhan said the tales of gallant deeds and sacrifices of the armed forces will be included in the curriculum in consultation with the armed forces.

“To strengthen the sense of ‘responsibility towards the nation’ from an early age, the Education Ministry in consultation with the Defence Ministry will work to include the valour of our soldiers and India’s veergatha in the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks,” Pradhan said, speaking in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

At the event, organised by the Defence Ministry, 25 winners of the ‘Veer Gatha’ contest, which was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, among school students were felicitated. Veer Gatha was organised to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

The contest, held between October 21- November 20, saw the participation of over 8.04 lakh students who were encouraged to share inspirational stories on the lives of gallantry award winners through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations

Pradhan said that there can be no better celebration of Amrit Mahotsav than honouring India’s Veers. He said the Veergatha Project is a key towards developing “strong patriotic fervor and a sense of gratitude towards our bravehearts”.

Pradhan also assured that the Education Ministry will soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.