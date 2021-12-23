scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Talents need platform to nurture and excel at higher level: Super 30’s Anand Kumar

Kumar said that developing students in mathematics needed to start at the school level immediately from class 6.

By: PTI | Agartala |
December 23, 2021 10:09:47 am
anand kumar, super 30Mathematics educator Anand Kumar said that there was a growing need to make mathematics teaching and learning a nationwide movement File.

Mathematics educator Anand Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a growing need to make mathematics teaching and learning a nationwide movement to prepare youth for global standards so that they could compete with the best.

Speaking at the ‘Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra’ in Tripura, Kumar, who is also the founder of Super 30 said that there was no dearth of talent, especially in the field of mathematics in the country, but what was required was to give them a platform to nurture and excel at a higher level.

Read |Anand Kumar to expand ‘Super 30’ to pan-India level in March 2022

“This requires the government to create a movement for this down to the district and block level by identifying talented teachers, honouring them and encouraging them to form mathematics clubs. They should identify talented students and groom them for national and international mathematical olympiads, which are the launching pad for mathematical geniuses, who go on to become winners of Nobel and field awards,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kumar said that developing students in mathematics needed to start at the school level immediately from class 6. “A thousand-mile journey begins with the first step. We have to strengthen our school teaching in mathematics and gradually scale it up”, he said.

Also Read |Super 30 founder Anand Kumar awarded for imparting mathematical knowledge to poor students

“Ramanujan did it on his own. He was self-made. But nowadays, many students show tremendous talent at the junior school level but fail to blossom due to a lack of proper grooming. On this day, I will urge the Union Education ministry to create a movement for mathematics by encouraging the formation of mathematical clubs at the state level,” he added.

The mathematics educator met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement