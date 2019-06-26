Talent search for young prodigies begin; scholarship worth Rs 12 lakh under ATSE

Aglasem has announced Aglasem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) scholarship test. It is open for students of class 4 to 12 and the winners will take away scholarship worth ₹ 12 lakh. The objective of ATSE is to find inconspicuous prodigies and aid them financially for further education.

Breaking stereotypes, ATSE 2019 is an online exam instead of the usual computer-based test. A student can appear for the exam anywhere, from any system or phone. Only requirements are a stable internet connection and a webcam.

Mobile application for ATSE is underway. It will allow Android users to take scholarship test from mobile phones. IT head of the company, Nikhil Yadav, informed said: “We are launching ATSE at a massive level and want to keep things simple for the first time. Yet, this is just the beginning and the aim is to help as many students as we can. We have already started working on enhancing the technology to make it accessible for all”.

ATSE syllabus is broadly NCERT based. Students of all the classes will get one hour to solve 100 questions of multiple choice type. Each question will have 4 answer options and only one will be correct. For choosing the correct answer, 4 marks shall be allocated, whereas, for marking incorrect answer negative marking of 1 marks will be applicable.

“We see ATSE as a platform to financially aid children who have a knack for science and dreams to pursue education. Keeping this in mind, we decided to prepare ATSE in the English, as well as, Hindi language so that more and more students can appear for it and take advantage of the scholarship”, told Anand Meena, CEO of the company.

Over 360 meritorious students will receive overall cash prizes worth ₹ 12 lakh. Top 50 students of each class will receive scholarship along with medals. Certificates will be issued to all applicants who will appear for the exam. To claim the scholarship, students must have their own bank account.

Registration for ATSE 2019 is open online. Students can apply from https://atse.aglasem.com. Basic details, such as name, mobile number, level of education, school board are needed to register and only after OTP verification, candidates can access the form and enter data. The amount of the fee is as minimal as ₹ 200 + GST.

ATSE 2019 is due to begin from July 28 onwards. The exam will be held in a window of multiple days and each candidate will receive their exam date and slot via SMS or e-mail. AglaSem plans to announce the result by September.

On a concluding note, Anand Meena also hinted ATSE 2020 for engineering, medical, and law aspirants. The initiative of ATSE is to help young India fearlessly dream of attaining higher education without letting financial aid become a barrier in reaching their goals