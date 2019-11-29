Take up issue of including Punjabi in JEE (Mains) with Centre: Kharar MLA to minister

Directions to this effect have been given by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). At present, the examination is offered in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati. (Representational image) Directions to this effect have been given by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). At present, the examination is offered in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati. (Representational image)

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu Thursday asked state Higher Education Minister Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to take up with the Centre the issue of including Punjabi in the list of regional languages in which the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE – Main) is conducted.

In a letter sent to the minister, Sandhu drew the attention of the minister to news reports that from January 2021, JEE (Main) will be offered in a total of 11 languages in the country. Directions to this effect have been given by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). At present the examination is offered in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati.

As per the directive, in addition to the three, other eight regional languages in which the test will be offered are Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The MLA has stated, “I strongly urge you to take up with the MHRD to include Punjabi language too in the list of regional languages in which the JEE (Main) test would be taken. I may mention that Bengali has been included in the list after the Department of Higher Education, West Bengal took up the issue with the Union Ministry.”

The JEE (Main) is a national level competition for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architectural courses besides the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Earlier conducted by the CBSE, the examination is now conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Sandhu in his letter also stated that if the Punjabi language is included for taking the JEE (Main) examination, many students will not have to shift to English or Hindi medium during their schooling. “This will also be yet another step to give the Punjabi language its due place in the country,” he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App