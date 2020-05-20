Take Swayam for non-engineering courses, allow credit transfer: UGC to colleges

VCs asked to consult deans on selecting relevant MOOCs (Representational image) VCs asked to consult deans on selecting relevant MOOCs (Representational image)

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellors of all the higher education institutes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities to give acceptance to the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by Swayam — an online portal by Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as well as allow credit transfer for these courses.

This implies that the performance of students in Swayam-based MOOC will be considered while creating an academic record of the relevant subject. In the recent letter, the UGC wrote, “It is earnestly hoped that universities and colleges will come forward in large numbers to adopt SWAYAM courses for credit transfer and encourage more and more students to enrol in these courses to ensure uninterrupted teaching-learning for students.”

The teachers are also asked to express interest in developing non-technical undergraduate and postgraduate level courses for the platform. The UGC asked the vice-chancellors to take suggestions from deans of respective departments on which courses each varsity should adopt from the platform. As many as 82 MOOCs for undergraduate and 42 for postgraduates classes are approved by Swayam board to be offered in July semester.

The admission process at SWAYAM portal is on. The UGC has also asked colleges to ensure that they be mindful of the exam dates of the portal while drafting their schedule. The Swayam exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the July semester are scheduled to be held for November 14 and 15. The exams for the portal are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

MOOCs can ease out the difficulties caused due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, as per UGC. The governing body said in the letter, “The country has been going through difficult times due to nation-wide lockdown in view of the COVID-10 pandemic, which has also led to the closure of HEIs. To prevent a pause in learning amongst students, UGC has shared with universities and colleges the links of various ICT initiatives of MHRD and UGC including MOOCs being offered on SWAYAM.”

In total, Swayam has over 1900 courses which, as per UGC have been accessed by 50,000 learners. It also claims that over 25 lakh students have already enrolled in January 2020 semester of Swayam.

