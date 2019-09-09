Tailor’s son who got into IIT gets some help from Delhi family

Vijay Kumar (16), who got admission to IIT-Delhi after he attended classes at a private coaching centre under the Delhi government’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, has found support in a Delhi-based business family, which has decided to fund his college education.

Advertising

“After hearing about Vijay’s case, Varun Gandhi and his family decided to fund his education at IIT-Delhi. Their gesture will inspire others to contribute to society too,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference Sunday.

The fee, including course fee of Rs 90,000 per semester, of the teenager, whose father is a tailor and mother a homemaker, will be borne by the family till he graduates from the institute.

Vijay and his parents, along with Gandhi and his mother, were present at the event. “The scheme can help several students like me who do not have resources to attend coaching,” said Vijay.

Advertising

Gandhi, who studied at Shri Ram College of Commerce, said he wanted to help those who do not have sufficient resources to compete at the same level as others. “… We should help our brothers and sisters shine… Education has been an integral part of our family — my mother, younger brother and I, we have been toppers and gold medallists. It is through this education that we have achieved such great heights. Education is not a privilege, it is a right,” he said.

Last week, the scheme, under which students from reserved categories can attend classes in coaching centres free of cost, was extended to all children from the economically weaker sections.

Kejriwal is a graduate of IIT-Kharagpur. His son too got admission at IIT-Delhi.