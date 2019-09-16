Symbiosis university to set up simulation lab

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has commissioned a centre for health skills to train healthcare providers through simulations to improve safety, effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Advertising

The Symbiosis Centre for Health Skills (SCHS) was commissioned after the Medical Council of India and National Medical Commission’s directed all medical colleges across India to set up a skill and simulation lab.

“Simulation, as the name suggests, is an attempt at replicating reality. In healthcare education, simulation tries to replicate some or nearly all of the essential aspects of a clinical environment so that the situation (clinical problem) may be more readily understood and managed when it occurs in actual clinical practice,’’ said Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, Symbiosis International University.

The simulation lab environment allows a ‘trainee doctor’ to participate in life-like situations.

Advertising

The simulation laboratory has high-fidelity manikins. Each manikin is computer controlled to present a myriad of clinical states to give the trainee a realistic and authentic learning experience.

This experience is recorded to allow the trainee to self-analyse their performance and faculty to ‘debrief’ the trainee.

The laboratory simulates a hospital setting and is fully equipped to practice all clinical skills.