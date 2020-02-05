Symbiosis SET 2020: Everything you need to know about the exam

There are four SET exams: Check which one is for you (Representational image) There are four SET exams: Check which one is for you (Representational image)

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is one of the most sought University for undergraduate (UG) admission in India. It offers more than 20 undergraduate courses, in the field of engineering, law, design and many others. The selection of the candidates is based on Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) that is conducted online annually.

There are four SET exams. For UG engineering admission there is SET – SITEEE, Law seats are filled via SLAT, UG design admission is done on the basis of SEED, and admission in other courses is granted on the basis of SET General. Application form for SET exam for all SET is available right now, at set-test.org, until April 16, 2020.

This year SET will be held on May 2, 2020 in two shifts. Morning shift from 9.30 am to noon and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. SET admit card for all exams will be out on April 22, 2020. You can check all the details about these four SET’s from below:

SET (General): Symbiosis Entrance Test General is held for admission in BCA, BBA (IT), BBA, BA (M.C), B.Sc (Economics Hons), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) – Liberal Arts, Bachelor of Science (B. Sc) – liberal arts. The exam has a total of 150 MCQs of one mark each, on general English, quantitative, general awareness and analytical and logical reasoning. From every section 40 questions are asked. SET general will be held in the afternoon shift.

SET – SLAT: Symbiosis Law Admission Test is held for admission of eligible candidates in BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. It also has 150 MCQs of 150 marks. The paper is divided into five sections for logical reasoning, legal reasoning, analytical reasoning, reading comprehension and GK. It will be held in the morning session.

SET – SEED: Candidates who want to take admission in B.Des. Communication Design, Product Design, Fashion Communication, Industrial Design and Fashion Design courses at SIU, have to qualify SEED. This exam has only one section of 150 marks. This section is called the Design Aptitude section and has 150 MCQs. SEED will be held in the morning session.

SET – SITEEE: SIT Engineering Entrance Exam is held for admission in B.Tech course. The specializations offered under it are Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunications, Information Technology, Mechanical and Civil. This SET is scheduled for the afternoon session. Unlike other SETs, this examination contains 100 MCQs of two marks each. Hence, the exam is of a total 200 marks. 25 questions will be asked from Physics and Chemistry and remaining 50 from math.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has 15 institutes affiliated to it. These institutes are spread in the cities of Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur, and they all offer 20 undergraduate programmes. Symbiosis SET result will act as the gateway for admission to them all.

Symbiosis Law School in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur will use SLAT 2020 score for admission. The Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune and Symbiosis School of Planning, Architecture and Design, Nagpur that will enroll students based on the scores of SEED 2020.

Next we have the Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies in Pune, Noida and Nagpur, Symbiosis Center for Media and Communication, Symbiosis School of Economics, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts and the Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts in which admission is based on SET (General). Lastly, we have Symbiosis Institute of Technology that uses scores of SITEEE for filling seats in B.Tech.

