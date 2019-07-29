Symbiosis campus inaugurated in Nagpur

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a campus of Symbiosis International University in Nagpur on Sunday. He said Nagpur’s growth lies in its identity as an education hub.

“The state-of-the-art university is like a dream institution. It will give impetus to our vision to make Nagpur an education hub. Educational institutions only create human resources that are required to kick-start development of any region. Like Pune, Nagpur, too, will follow the same trajectory,” said Fadnavis.

Spread over 75 acres, Symbiosis University had started its first academic session recently with students from at least 15 countries for courses in business administration and management, architecture, design and law.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the function, said “We had requested Symbiosis to open a campus in Nagpur because hundreds of students from Vidarbha have to come to Pune for education and jobs. A Symbiosis campus here will now help prevent migration.”

Gadkari added: “We offered them land at a nominal lease rate of Re 1 per year for 30 years on the condition that they reserve 25 per cent seats for students from Nagpur and offer them 15 per cent fee concession. I am happy that Symbiosis agreed to the conditions. It’s a new feather in Nagpur’s cap.”

He added, “On the request of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, I request Symbiosis to accommodate students from all of Vidarbha and not just Nagpur in the 25 per cent quota.”

He also said the government will set up 10 manufacturing parks for medical devices in Nagpur. Gadkari and Fadnavis urged the Symbiosis management to start a course in avionics and logistics to help make Nagpur an aviation hub.

Vidya Yerwadkar, pro-vice chancellor, said, “The Nagpur campus is our most modern and biggest one. We request the chief minister to grant us Institution of Eminence status.”

Symbiosis founder and chancellor S B Mujumdar said the university will start a course in aviation from the next academic year.