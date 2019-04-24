Symbiosis admissions 2019: SET admit card released, check how to download

SET admit card 2019: The Symbiosis International will released admit card or hall ticket for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2019 on its official website today at set-test.org.

The entrance exam for admission to Symbiosis will be held on May 4, 2019 (Saturday). The exams for admission to law (SLAT) and Design (SEED) related courses will be conducted from 9:30 am to noon while the exam for general admissions (SET) and engineering (SITEEE) courses admissions will be conducted from 2:30 om to 5 pm.

SET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using regsitration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam witout a valid admit card.

The tests will be computer-based and the duration of each test will be 150 minutes. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.