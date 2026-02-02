SSLC syllabus reduction will not affect core textbook portions, says Kerala Education Minister

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the government would like to do away with the concept of 'backbenchers' from the school classrooms. (Image: AI Generated)

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday clarified that the proposed 25 per cent reduction in the Class 10 syllabus will not lead to the removal of core or essential portions from school textbooks, addressing concerns raised by students, parents, and sections of the academic community.

The minister said apprehensions had emerged that trimming the syllabus could dilute academic standards. He assured that any changes would be scientifically planned and implemented only after detailed studies by committees comprising expert teachers and educationists.

“Reducing content load does not mean removing core or essential portions of the syllabus. The exercise is aimed at avoiding repetition and ensuring that only age-appropriate learning content is included at each level,” Sivankutty said.