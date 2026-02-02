SSLC syllabus reduction will not affect core textbook portions, says Kerala Education Minister

The proposals, prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), aim to “democratise classrooms” and improve student participation, the minister said.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 01:32 PM IST
Kerala to scrap traditional classroom backbenches in state schoolsGeneral Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the government would like to do away with the concept of 'backbenchers' from the school classrooms. (Image: AI Generated)
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday clarified that the proposed 25 per cent reduction in the Class 10 syllabus will not lead to the removal of core or essential portions from school textbooks, addressing concerns raised by students, parents, and sections of the academic community.

The minister said apprehensions had emerged that trimming the syllabus could dilute academic standards. He assured that any changes would be scientifically planned and implemented only after detailed studies by committees comprising expert teachers and educationists.

“Reducing content load does not mean removing core or essential portions of the syllabus. The exercise is aimed at avoiding repetition and ensuring that only age-appropriate learning content is included at each level,” Sivankutty said.

The minister added that a similar approach would be followed while reviewing SSLC-level syllabi, reiterating that reducing examination-related stress among students remains a key policy objective of the state government.

The clarification comes a day after Sivankutty announced that the Class 10 syllabus would be reduced by 25 per cent from the next academic year, responding to repeated complaints from students about heavy academic workload. He had said the state curriculum committee has already approved the decision, while making it clear that the basic structure of textbooks would not be altered.

The announcement was made during a public function at Thevalakkara in Kollam district, where Sivankutty, along with Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, handed over the keys of a newly constructed house to the family of Mithun, a student who died after being electrocuted at Thevalakkara Boys High School last year.

The house, built by the Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides without collecting money from students, was completed within six months at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Sivankutty described the initiative as a model and humane intervention, calling it a reminder of society’s collective responsibility towards children.

Meanwhile, the General Education Department has also initiated broader reforms aimed at making schools more child-friendly. A draft report proposing a reduction in the weight of school bags and the creation of classrooms without ‘backbenchers’ has been approved by the State Curriculum Steering Committee.

The proposals, prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), aim to “democratise classrooms” and improve student participation, the minister said. The department plans to implement these changes from the coming academic year, after considering feedback from the public.

“These steps are meant to ensure the happiness of children and create a more inclusive learning environment,” Sivankutty added.

 

