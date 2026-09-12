Swiss, Indian research bodies to promote social science research, academic exchange in Bihar

The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) have proposed working with the Bihar government to strengthen social sciences research, promote academic exchange and create new research opportunities in the state.
The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, former SNSF representatives Max Bergman and Zinette Bergman, ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh and legislative council member Neeraj Kumar at the chief minister’s official residence.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, representatives of SNSF and ICSSR expressed their desire to work with the Bihar government to strengthen the research culture in the state, promote academic exchange, and develop new research opportunities in the field of social sciences.
Choudhary said social science research is important in the present times as it could help understand society’s needs, improve welfare scheme formulation, and provide a stronger basis for policymaking.
“Cooperation from international institutions and universities would be important for upgrading education, developing skills and strengthening Bihar’s research culture. I hope that greater coordination between social sciences and other branches of science would lead to new research methodologies, and give impetus to the state’s educational and social development,” he said.
Choudhary urged the SNSF and ICSSR to expand their research and academic activities in the state, and said such cooperation would contribute to the goal of a developed India and prosperous Bihar.