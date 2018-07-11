Watch | In Gujarat, children cross broken bridge to reach school

Broken bridge. (Pic courtesy: ANI) Broken bridge. (Pic courtesy: ANI)

The locals in Gujarat’s Kheda town commute every day through a bridge that has been in a collapsed state for past two months. To reach schools, the students have to pass through the bridge by risking their lives. For the past two months, locals have been petitioning the authorities to construct a bridge that will connect Naika and Bherai villages.

Narrating their plight, a local told ANI, “If we don’t use this bridge, we will have to travel a distance of 10 km instead of 1 km.” Meanwhile, Kheda collector IK Patel assured that the construction work will be resumed soon. “The construction work will be resumed immediately. Only due to rain the work of the bridge has not begun,” he added.

