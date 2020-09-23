Swayam September exam admit card released: Steps to download

Swayam September exams admit card swayam.gov.in (Representational image)

Swayam September exam admit card: The admit card for Swayam exams to be held on September 29 and 30 have been released at the official website, swayam.gov.in. The exams will be held in an online mode. These exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Swayam is an online education portal run by the Ministry of Education. Both UGC and AICTE allow up to 20 per cent credit for online courses taken through SWAYAM. Grades earned by successful students studying in conventional institutes will be transferred to the academic record of such students. At present more than 2,000 MOOCs are hosted on SWAYAM.

Candidates who have registered for the September exams can download their admit cards by following these steps –

Swayam September exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to swayam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Read | IIT-Delhi launches BTech in engineering and computational mechanics

Step 4: In the new page, log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Meanwhile, the application deadline to apply for online courses offered by IITs via NPTEL has been extended till September 25. Interested candidates can apply within the deadline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd