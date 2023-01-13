SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam: Last date for registration extended; exams from Feb 25-26

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday extended the last date for registration and declaration of exam dates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 Semester Exams. Candidates can check the notification at the official website— nta.ac.in or swayam.nta.ac.in.

The date for registration has now been extended to January 22, it will also be the last date for fee payment. The correction window will open from January 24 to 26. The exams will be held from February 25 to 26.

Candidates will be able to add more courses if the wish to when the correction window opens.

Initiated by the government of India, SWAYAM is designed with the objective to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. It seeks to build a bridge between students who remained untouched from digitalisation and were unable to join the mainstream knowledge economy.

SWAYAM conducts online certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode. NTA will be conducting the exam for July 2022 semester exam.