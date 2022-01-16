SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Form submission window to close tomorrow

January 16, 2022 2:14:33 pm
The last date to submit the examination forms for the SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams is tomorrow i.e January 17. Candidates who want to receive certification must register for the exams on the official website at nta.ac.in.
The deadline to submit exams forms was extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 10 after “representations were received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it”.
Candidates will also be able to make corrections in the particulars in the online application forms till 11:50 pm on January 21, 2022. Based on the correction that the candidates will make in their application forms, they will have to pay an additional fee.
The NTA has also released the timetable for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams. The semester exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 will be conducted from 3-6 pm.
The complete date sheet has been released by NTA for various courses such as Indian Agricultural Development, Basics of Event Management, Awareness Programme on Solar Water Pumping System, Introduction to Cyber Security, Introduction to Political Theory, Introduction to Sociology, Personality Development, Photojournalism, and others.
