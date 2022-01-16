SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Form submission window to close tomorrow

The last date to submit the examination forms for the SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams is tomorrow i.e January 17. Candidates who want to receive certification must register for the exams on the official website at nta.ac.in.

The deadline to submit exams forms was extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 10 after “representations were received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it”.

Candidates will also be able to make corrections in the particulars in the online application forms till 11:50 pm on January 21, 2022. Based on the correction that the candidates will make in their application forms, they will have to pay an additional fee.